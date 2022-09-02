Interactive Brokers' (IBKR) August DARTs Up From July Level

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR has released its Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for August. The segment, which deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally, reported a sequential rise in Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs).



Total client DARTs for the month were 1,968,000, up 8% from July 2022 but down 9% from August 2021. On an annualized basis, IBKR recorded Cleared Average DARTs per customer account of 222. The metric grew 6% sequentially but plunged 33% from the prior-year period.



Interactive Brokers’ total customer accounts rose 2% from the prior month’s level and 33% from July 2021, reaching 1.99 million. Net new accounts were 37,500, jumping 37% from July 2022 but falling 10% from the prior-year month.



Interactive Brokers’ total options contracts were 76.1 million in August, rising 26% from the prior month and 11% from the prior-year month. Futures contracts were 16.1 million, increasing 11% on a sequential basis and 47% year over year.



At the end of August 2022, client equity was $310.1 billion, down 1% sequentially and 15% year over year. Interactive Brokers recorded client credit balances of $95.9 billion, rising 2% from July 2022 and 13% from August 2021. IBKR’s customer margin loan balance of $43.1 billion grew 2% from the previous month but declined 13% year over year.



Over the past six months, shares of Interactive Brokers have gained 2.7% against the industry’s 5.6% fall.



Interactive Brokers currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Some other brokerage firms like Charles Schwab SCHW and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA will come out with monthly performance metrics later this month.



At present, Schwab carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while LPL Financial sports a Zacks Rank of 1.



