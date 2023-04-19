Interactive Brokers Group Inc - (IBKR) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group Inc - said on April 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $84.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.48%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.69%, the lowest has been 0.45%, and the highest has been 1.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.13 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.60 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 751 funds or institutions reporting positions in Interactive Brokers Group Inc -. This is an increase of 96 owner(s) or 14.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBKR is 0.38%, a decrease of 7.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.04% to 99,613K shares. The put/call ratio of IBKR is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.83% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Interactive Brokers Group Inc - is $109.99. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $144.90. The average price target represents an increase of 30.83% from its latest reported closing price of $84.07.

The projected annual revenue for Interactive Brokers Group Inc - is $4,186MM, an increase of 17.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IAI - iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF holds 394K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares, representing an increase of 28.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBKR by 10.53% over the last quarter.

Point72 Europe (London) LLP holds 133K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing an increase of 53.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBKR by 299.84% over the last quarter.

FORA Capital holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Chase Investment Counsel holds 37K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments holds 65K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

Interactive Brokers Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 135 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single IBKR Integrated Investment Account to clients worldwide. The company services individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Interactive Brokers Group's four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled them to equip clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. The company strives to provide clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments.

