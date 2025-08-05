Inter Parfums Inc. Announces Drop In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $32 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $37 million, or $1.14 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.3% to $334 million from $342 million last year.

Inter Parfums Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $32 Mln. vs. $37 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.99 vs. $1.14 last year. -Revenue: $334 Mln vs. $342 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.35 Full year revenue guidance: $1.51 bln

