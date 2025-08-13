Intellinetics Sales Down 13.6 Percent

Key Points Earnings per share (EPS) loss of $0.13 (GAAP) was smaller than analysts expected, surpassing estimates by $0.03 (GAAP).

Intellinetics (NYSEMKT:INLX), a provider of document management and digital transformation software, released its results on August 13, 2025. The most notable developments were a smaller-than-expected EPS loss and continued growth in SaaS revenue, set against a backdrop of sharply lower total revenue. The company posted a net loss per share of $0.13 (GAAP), outperforming the analyst forecast of a $0.16 GAAP loss. Revenue (GAAP) came in at $4.01 million, missing the $4.25 million GAAP estimate and declining from the prior year. Overall, the period featured solid cash management and investment in SaaS, but emphasized ongoing risks from customer concentration and contract timing in its professional services segment.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.13) $(0.16) $0.02 (750.0%) Revenue $4.01 million $4.25 million $4.64 million (13.6%) Adjusted EBITDA $28 thousand $698 thousand (96.0%) Gross Profit $2.73 million $3.00 million (9.2%) Software as a Service Revenue N/A $1.40 million N/A

Business Overview and Focus Areas

Intellinetics specializes in digital document and workflow software, helping clients in sectors like government, education, and healthcare to manage records securely in both cloud and on-premise formats. Its core offering is a suite of content management and automation tools, with a rapidly expanding focus on recurring revenue through its SaaS model.

The company's growth strategy hinges on broadening its SaaS footprint, client concentration—especially large government contracts—remains a significant risk—and innovating within regulated verticals. Key success factors include consistent SaaS execution, winning new contracts, and diversifying its customer base. Continued investment in product development and compliance, such as the pursuit of SOC2 certification, supports these objectives.

Quarter Highlights and Key Developments

The second quarter saw a significant contraction in total revenue, largely due to a sharp drop in professional services. Professional services, which include document conversion and project-based work for large clients, declined 29.0% year-over-year (GAAP). Management attributed most of this decrease to a delayed contract renewal with its largest customer, leading to deeper and longer-than-expected service downtime. The renewal eventually came through, providing a backlog and new, higher pricing expected to support margins in the later half of the year.

Meanwhile, SaaS revenue climbed 12.6% year-over-year. The SaaS segment includes cloud-subscription software such as IntelliCloud Payables Automation, a platform that streamlines accounts payable workflows for businesses and institutions. Management pointed to SaaS as the primary growth engine, with investments in product rollout and new sales teams expected to keep this momentum.

Gross profitability (GAAP) fell 9.2% compared to the prior year, but margin rates remained steady across all business lines. The decrease in gross profit, down 9.2%, was a result of lower revenues from one-time professional services, not from margin compression. Operating expenses, which grew 14.3%, included increased spending on sales, marketing, and internal controls to prepare for future growth. The company paid down all outstanding notes during the quarter, improving its balance sheet flexibility. Net loss (GAAP) moved from a small profit in the prior year to a substantial loss, reflecting both revenue timing and higher cost investments.

Operational cash flow remained positive, and cash at quarter-end stood at $2.1 million. Management emphasized that despite reported losses, cash generation remained controlled relative to investment activities. Adjusted EBITDA, a measure of core operating performance excluding certain non-cash costs, saw a steep decline to $28 thousand, reflecting the dual impact of falling revenue and higher expenses.

Looking across other lines of business, software maintenance and storage services contributed modestly while continuing gradual declines.

Looking Forward and Management Outlook

Management revised its financial outlook, now expecting full-year revenues to fall below those of FY2024 due to first-half weakness in professional services. However, it expects SaaS revenues to continue growing and plans to maintain positive adjusted EBITDA. The company forecasts that adjusted EBITDA will be less than half of last year’s level, mainly due to continued investment in sales and marketing.

Management offered no specific quarterly guidance but highlighted new contract backlogs and price increases on key renewals, expecting these to stabilize professional services in the coming quarters. The company’s future depends on strong SaaS execution and the ability to reduce over-reliance on its largest customers. Investors should watch for clear trends in SaaS penetration, the successful onboarding of new clients in the government and education channels, and timely conversion of backlog into recognized revenue. INLX does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

