Intel vs. Lattice Semiconductor: Which AI Chip Stock is a Better Buy?

Intel Corporation INTC and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation LSCC are two premier semiconductor firms focusing on AI (artificial intelligence), advanced chip technologies and the data center semiconductor ecosystem. Intel is currently focusing on AI chips for data centers and PCs, which marks one of the largest architectural shifts for the company in 40 years. The decision is primarily aimed at gaining a firmer footing in the expansive AI sector, spanning cloud and enterprise servers to networks, volume clients and ubiquitous edge environments, in tune with the evolving market dynamics. The foundry operating model is a key component of the company's strategy and is designed to reshape operational dynamics and drive greater transparency, accountability and focus on costs and efficiency.



Lattice Semiconductor focuses on developing programmable mixed-signal and interconnect products along with related software and intellectual property (IP), supporting applications ranging from edge to cloud computing. Its products and services are utilized by a variety of end users across the communication, computing (client and datacenter), industrial, automotive and consumer electronics markets in both wireless and wireline communications infrastructure deployments.



With growing AI proliferation in PCs, smartphones, automotive and IoT applications, both Intel and Lattice Semiconductor are steadily advancing their semiconductor portfolio to bolster their competitive edge. Let us analyze in depth the competitive strengths and weaknesses of the companies to understand who is in a better position to maximize gains from the emerging market trends.

The Case for Intel

Intel is witnessing healthy traction in AI PCs that have taken the market by storm. The company has launched Intel Core Ultra series 3 processor (code-named Panther Lake) in January this year and is slated to unveil Xeon 6+ (code-named Clearwater Forest) in the first half of 2026. Manufactured in a new, state-of-the-art factory in Chandler, AZ, both products are built on Intel 18A, the most advanced semiconductor process in the United States. Panther Lake is designed to power a broad spectrum of consumer and commercial AI PCs, gaming devices and edge solutions. Clearwater Forest is an E-core server processor that enables business enterprises to scale workloads, reduce energy costs and power more intelligent services.



Intel's innovative AI solutions are set to benefit the broader semiconductor ecosystem by driving down costs, improving performance and fostering an open, scalable AI environment. It has secured a $5 billion investment from NVIDIA Corporation NVDA to jointly develop cutting-edge solutions that are likely to play an integral role in the evolution of the AI infrastructure ecosystem. Leveraging the core strengths of both firms, namely NVIDIA’s AI and accelerated computing and Intel’s CPU technologies and x86 ecosystem, the collaboration is expected to sow the seeds of innovation through the development of state-of-the-art custom data center and PC products.



In August 2025, Softbank invested $2 billion in Intel to propel AI research and development initiatives that support digital transformation, cloud computing and next-generation infrastructure. The investment enabled Softbank to gain about 2% ownership in Intel, with the former paying $23 per share. This followed $7.86 billion in direct funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce under the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act to advance critical semiconductor manufacturing and advanced packaging projects in Arizona, New Mexico, Ohio and Oregon. The significant capital infusions have enabled Intel to expand its manufacturing capacity to accelerate its IDM 2.0 (Integrated Device Manufacturing) strategy.



However, Intel derives a significant part of its revenues from China. As Washington tightens restrictions on high-tech exports to China, Beijing has intensified its push for self-sufficiency in critical industries. This shift poses a dual challenge for Intel, as it faces potential market restrictions and increased competition from domestic chipmakers. The company is also lagging behind in the GPU and AI front compared to peers, such as NVIDIA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD. Leading technology companies are reportedly piling up NVIDIA’s GPUs to build clusters of computers for their AI work, leading to exponential revenue growth.

The Case for Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor’s differentiated low-power FPGA portfolio remains a major growth driver. The company focuses on power-efficient programmable solutions, which are increasingly preferred by customers looking to optimize thermal performance and reduce energy consumption in AI environments. The company’s expanding portfolio is helping strengthen its presence across communications, computing, industrial and automotive end markets. Its newer FPGA platforms are witnessing solid adoption, supported by rising demand for flexible and energy-efficient solutions. Its focus on low-power applications differentiates it from its peers and positions it well to capitalize on the growing need for efficient AI infrastructure solutions.



Lattice Semiconductor accelerates customer time-to-market through IP cores, reference designs, development kits and design software embedded in its platforms. Continued investment in tools such as Radiant and Propel, along with system-level stacks, supports adoption by reducing design friction and enabling faster integration. The company is witnessing higher adoption in factory automation and robotics. Management also noted that channel inventory is improving, reducing order volatility and supporting a steadier conversion of design activity into revenues as demand normalizes across embedded applications. Server-related revenues have increased significantly over the past few years and are expected to rise further, driven by rising demand for AI servers, data center infrastructure, and intelligent computing applications.



However, the company faces significant competition in most of its operating markets, leading to intense pricing pressure that adversely impacts margins. Management continues to highlight geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, particularly surrounding export controls and evolving global tariff policies. The company also relies heavily on manufacturing capacity located in China despite ongoing efforts to diversify its supply chain geographically. Regulatory restrictions, retaliatory trade measures and changing export rules could disrupt customer demand or operational flexibility over time.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for INTC & LSCC?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intel’s 2026 sales implies year-over-year growth of 9.3%, while that for EPS indicates a surge of 150%. The EPS estimates have been trending northward on average (up 133.3%) over the past 60 days.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lattice Semiconductor’s 2026 sales suggests year-over-year growth of 37.7%, while that for EPS implies a rise of 69.5%. The EPS estimates have trended northward 16.3% over the past 60 days.



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Price Performance & Valuation of INTC & LSCC

Over the past year, Intel has surged a stellar 384.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 50.9%. Lattice Semiconductor has gained 170.7% over the same period.



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Intel looks more attractive than Lattice Semiconductor from a valuation standpoint. Going by the price/sales ratio, Intel’s shares currently trade at 8.29 forward sales, significantly lower than 23.3 for Lattice Semiconductor.



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INTC or LSCC: Which is a Better Pick?

Intel currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Lattice Semiconductor sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Both companies expect their revenues and earnings to improve. In terms of price performance, Intel has outperformed Lattice Semiconductor and is trading cheaply compared to the latter. However, with a superior Zacks Rank, Lattice Semiconductor seems to hold a competitive edge over Intel and is therefore a better investment option at the moment.

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