Intel Earnings Reveal Whether the Chip Selloff Created a Buy

The importance of an earnings report has become almost overstated. However, it’s hard to understate what Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) faced heading into its Q2 2026 earnings report. The PHLX Semiconductor Index had fallen roughly 19% from its June 22 peak. Every constituent was in the red. Nearly $2 trillion in sector value had been erased.

The sell-off happened because investors questioned whether AI infrastructure spending can justify the current multiples being assigned to chip stocks. Investors needed Intel's results to answer one question: Is this a healthy reset, or early proof that demand is cracking?

The headline numbers from the report were encouraging. Revenue hit $16.1 billion, up 25% year-over-year, roughly $1.8 billion above the midpoint of guidance. It was also Intel's fastest growth rate since 2011.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 42 cents doubled the 21 cents analysts expected. Gross margin expanded to 41.8%, nearly 280 basis points above management's own guide. The stock jumped as much as 12-13% after hours, briefly touching levels above $112.

For a sector trading on fear all month, the earnings report seems to demand a repricing. But the details underneath still leave room for caution.

Data Center Demand Looks Real, Not a Rebound Story

The clearest signal was in the company’s Data Center and AI Group segment. Revenue jumped 59% year-over-year to $6.3 billion. Management said AI-linked businesses grew more than 70% year-over-year and now make up roughly 70% of total revenue.

Chief financial officer (CFO) David Zinsner told analysts that server CPU demand has improved since last quarter. He pointed to double-digit industry unit growth through 2028. Intel also disclosed 10 long-term supply agreements with customers. Some customers want to lock in pricing. Others are focusing purely on securing volume.

Here's why that matters. Intel said demand is still outstripping available supply. It cited industry-wide shortages of substrates and memory that are expected to persist into next year. That's a different story than the bear case behind July's sell-off, which centered on fears that hyperscalers might pull back AI capital spending. Intel's numbers argue that the bottleneck is hardware supply, not fading demand.

Margins Are Recovering, But Foundry Still Isn't Fully Proven

Margin recovery is another pillar of the bull case, and it's real. Non-GAAP gross margin came in at 41.8% compared to just 29.7% a year ago. For a chip company, that happens because of scale, a richer product mix, and disciplined pricing.

Foundry is where caution still belongs. Intel Foundry revenue rose 31% to $5.8 billion. 18A wafer output grew more than 50% quarter-over-quarter, with yields ahead of internal targets. But external Foundry revenue was just $293 million, which was about 5% of the segment's total. The Foundry operating loss narrowed to roughly $2.1 billion but remains substantial.

Intel landed Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) as a named foundry customer this week. That's on an older node, though, not the leading-edge 18A business investors need validated. Until a marquee customer commits real volume to 18A or 14A, Foundry will still be a story of internal progress, not proven outside demand.

Guidance Suggests the Beat Wasn't a One-Quarter Fluke

Intel guided Q3 revenue to $15.8-$16.8 billion. It guided non-GAAP EPS to 38 cents. Both figures came in well above Wall Street's roughly $15.1 billion and 27 cents estimates. Management also raised its 2026 capital expenditure (CapEx) outlook from $18 billion to more than $20 billion, with 2027 spending set to climb further.

This marks Intel's seventh straight quarter of beating its own outlook. That looks like a management team that has recalibrated expectations lower than what it can actually deliver.

The Tougher Comp Problem Ahead

Intel has now strung together two quarters of exceptional, AI-fueled growth. The Data Center and AI segment's 59% year-over-year jump follows strong growth last quarter. That makes the next few comparisons much harder.

However, beating a 25% growth quarter against an easy prior-year base is one thing. Beating it again against a quarter that grew 25% is another. Some deceleration in year-over-year growth rates should be expected over the next two or three quarters, even if the underlying business stays healthy. That's not necessarily a red flag, but it does raise the bar for future beats.

Buy the Dip, or Stay Cautious?

This report was bullish for INTC. Demand strength, margin recovery, and raised guidance all point to real AI-driven growth. The main unresolved risk is specific to its Foundry business. In that regard, Intel remains a story stock until external 18A customers show up.

Valuation is an interesting wrinkle. Even if the stock pops in the sessions following earnings, Intel wouldn't look expensive against its new earnings power. If anything, shares look modestly undervalued relative to the growth just reported. That's a reasonable setup for patient buyers, but not necessarily one to chase into strength.

Given tougher comps ahead, this looks like a hold rather than a chase. A pullback toward more attractive levels would offer a better entry point. That's not a bearish call on the business. It's a preference for a better price on a company that's proven it can execute.

For the broader chip dip, Intel's results support the bullish read on demand. Supply constraints, long-term agreements, and raised CapEx all argue the AI buildout isn't stalling. But Intel is one data point in a 30-stock index. The sharpest damage has concentrated in memory and hyper-growth momentum names that don't share Intel's specific demand mix.

Investors reacting to this print have a reasonable case for treating Intel as attractive on a pullback. Diversified semiconductor ETF exposure remains a sensible way to play the broader recovery. Intel's strength doesn't automatically clear every beaten-down chip name of the concerns that drove this sell-off.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.