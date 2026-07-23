Intel Earnings: AI Driven Demand Leads to Decade High Sales Growth

The 2026 Q2 earnings season really picked up pace this week, with a few Magnificent Seven members, namely Alphabet and Tesla, headlining the docket.

While the reactions to those releases were less than desirable, the reaction to Intel’s INTC results has been relatively more constructive. The stock’s action over July has been disappointing, but the favorable release could help turn sentiment around.

Intel Benefits From AI-Driven Compute Demand

Intel reported revenues of $16.1 billion, growing by a rock-solid 25% YoY and reflecting the highest growth rate we’ve seen from the company in more than a decade. The growth rate alone reflects a huge highlight, with the stock’s comeback over the past year simply incredible, gaining more than 400% since last July.

Importantly, its Data Center and AI business unit saw revenue surge nearly 60% YoY to $6.3 billion, with Intel Foundry also seeing 31% YoY revenue growth to $5.8 billion. These results overall reflect that Intel is successfully capturing the AI boom both as a designer of AI processors and as a factory building them.



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Lip-Bu Tan, Intel CEO, said –

‘AI is driving unprecedented demand for compute, and as we continue to execute, Intel is well-positioned to capture sustainable growth across our CPU franchise, ASICs, advanced packaging and vast wafer foundry network.’

Intel INTC is also significantly increasing its investments in equipment, clean room space, and substrates. Simply put, Intel is expecting strong, long-term AI demand. The stock currently sports the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), but keep an eye on the revisions in the coming days/weeks following the release. Further upward revisions would ignite near-term momentum.



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Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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