Integral Ad Science Prices Public Offering At $14/share

(RTTNews) - Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS), a global media measurement and optimization platform, Tuesday announced the pricing of its underwritten offering of 11,000,000 common shares for $14.00 per share.

Investment funds affiliated with Vista Equity Partners are the selling stockholders

Underwriters of the offering will be granted 30 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,650,000 of the common stock from the selling stockholders.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale by the selling stockholders but will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares.

Goldman Sachs is serving as the underwriter of the offering.

On Monday, Integral Ad Science shares closed at $14.10 down 5.81% on the Nasdaq in the after hours trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.