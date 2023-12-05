News & Insights

Markets
IAS

Integral Ad Science Prices Public Offering At $14/share

December 05, 2023 — 06:50 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS), a global media measurement and optimization platform, Tuesday announced the pricing of its underwritten offering of 11,000,000 common shares for $14.00 per share.

Investment funds affiliated with Vista Equity Partners are the selling stockholders

Underwriters of the offering will be granted 30 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,650,000 of the common stock from the selling stockholders.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale by the selling stockholders but will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares.

Goldman Sachs is serving as the underwriter of the offering.

On Monday, Integral Ad Science shares closed at $14.10 down 5.81% on the Nasdaq in the after hours trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IAS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.