INTC Q2 Earnings Call Highlights AI Demand Push

Intel Corporation INTC used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto emphasize accelerating demand for AI infrastructure, improving manufacturing execution and increased investment to expand capacity. Management highlighted stronger-than-expected execution while pointing to supply constraints as the key near-term challenge.

The company also raised its capital spending outlook as executives detailed progress across CPUs, foundry operations, advanced packaging and purpose-built silicon.

INTC Expands AI Infrastructure Focus

CEO Lip-Bu Tan said Intel is seeing strong demand across products and foundry operations, with AI-driven businesses growing more than 70% year over year. He emphasized that the company’s x86 CPU franchise, packaging technology and wafer network remain central assets.

Tan highlighted improving execution at Intel Foundry, noting that Intel 18A production exceeded internal targets due to better yields, cycle times and wafer starts. He also discussed progress toward Intel 14A development and future customer adoption.

Management positioned advanced packaging and purpose-built silicon as additional growth areas. The company said its design services business revenue nearly tripled year over year, supported by expanding AI-related opportunities.

Intel Sees Strong Server Demand

Intel reported second-quarter revenue of $16.1 billion, up 25% year over year, while non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.42 versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21. Revenue exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.41 billion.

Intel Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Intel Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Intel Corporation Quote

Data Center and AI revenue reached $6.3 billion, up 59% year over year, driven by hyperscale and enterprise demand. CFO David Zinsner said server demand is outpacing available supply.

The company cited Xeon 6 momentum and expanding demand for AI infrastructure as important contributors. Management said capacity expansion remains critical to meeting customer requirements.

INTC Pushes Foundry Investment Plans

Zinsner said Intel is increasing 2026 capital expenditures to more than $20 billion due to stronger customer demand signals. Investments will focus largely on manufacturing tools, advanced nodes and packaging capacity.

The company said Intel Foundry revenue was $5.8 billion in the quarter, while operating losses improved sequentially as yields and factory scale increased.

Management stressed that spending decisions remain tied to customer commitments and expected returns. Executives said future investments will be aligned with demand visibility rather than capacity expansion alone.

Intel Navigates Supply Constraints

Intel said industry-wide shortages in wafers, memory and substrates continue to limit supply. Management expects supply improvements later in the year but noted that demand remains ahead of production capacity.

The company expects third-quarter 2026 revenue of $15.8 billion to $16.8 billion, with non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 and non-GAAP gross margin of 42% at the midpoint.

Executives also noted pressure in the PC market, citing memory constraints and weaker second-half consumption trends. Edge AI deployments and improving product availability provide offsets.

INTC Addresses Analyst Concerns

A Morgan Stanley analyst asked about server market share and competition. Tan said Intel is focused on strengthening its server roadmap through products including Clearwater Forest, Diamond Rapids and Coral Rapids.

A Bernstein analyst questioned client strength and margin impacts. Zinsner explained that pricing, product mix and higher-end demand supported client revenue, while inventory actions affected segment profitability.

A Wells Fargo analyst asked about ASIC growth. Management said the business is approaching a $2 billion run rate and expects further expansion supported by AI-related demand and Intel’s design capabilities.

Intel Sets Path for Transformation

Intel’s leadership emphasized continued progress in its operational transformation, with greater focus on execution, customer relationships and manufacturing discipline. Management said the company is building capabilities across computing, foundry and packaging.

The company highlighted collaborations involving Google Cloud, SambaNova and Fortinet as part of its broader AI strategy. These efforts are aimed at expanding Intel’s role in emerging AI workloads.

Executives maintained that supply expansion, technology execution and customer engagement remain the central priorities. The call reflected a strategy focused on scaling AI-related opportunities while improving manufacturing performance.

Zacks Rank and Style Scores Signals

Intel carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating the strongest ranking category in the Zacks Rank system. The Zacks Rank is driven by earnings estimate revisions and can change after analysts update their expectations following reported results.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The stock has a Value Score of F, Growth Score of C, Momentum Score of B and VGM Score of D. The Style Scores complement the Zacks Rank by evaluating value, growth and momentum characteristics, with higher scores generally representing stronger attributes.







Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.