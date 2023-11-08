INTA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Intapp Inc (Symbol: INTA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.58, changing hands as high as $38.90 per share. Intapp Inc shares are currently trading up about 9.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INTA's low point in its 52 week range is $20.92 per share, with $50.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.88.

