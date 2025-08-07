Insulet Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Insulet Corp. (PODD) released a profit for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $22.50 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $188.60 million, or $2.59 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Insulet Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $83.70 million or $1.17 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.9% to $649.10 million from $488.50 million last year.

