Institutional Crypto Platform Talos Emerges From Stealth Mode

In the latest effort to smooth a path for buttoned-up investors, Talos, an institutional-grade conduit to the crypto ecosystem, is emerging from stealth mode to serve brokers, custodians, exchanges and over-the-counter (OTC) trading desks.

The platform started out in 2018 and is backed by an impressive list of investors including Autonomous Partners, Castle Island Ventures, Coinbase Ventures and Initialized Capital.ÃÂ

Over the past year or so, Talos has been quietly onboarding a core group of capital market participants, so that the platform can make its debut in a revenue-generating state, said Anton Katz, the firmÃ¢ÂÂs co-founder and CEO.

Ã¢ÂÂItÃ¢ÂÂs not that we were really hiding, but itÃ¢ÂÂs just that we come from a capital markets background and would tend to shy away from talking about things before they are ready; when youÃ¢ÂÂre selling to institutions that can be frowned upon,Ã¢ÂÂ Katz said in an interview. Ã¢ÂÂNow I think we have reached a good point, working with a good set of customers and the platform is in a more mature state.Ã¢ÂÂ

Talos provides tools to support clients through the full trading lifecycle, from price discovery through to clearing and settlement, the company said.

Ã¢ÂÂOne of the biggest keys to widespread institutional adoption of digital assets is a technology infrastructure that unites all market participants and gives them the confidence to operate at scale,Ã¢ÂÂ Arianna Simpson, founder of Autonomous Partners, said in a statement. Ã¢ÂÂThat is exactly what Talos has built, and we are excited to help them realize their ambitious launch and growth plans.Ã¢ÂÂ

Institutional herdÃÂ

The last couple of years have seen much talk about an institutional herd moving imminently into crypto; how has this landscape changed in that time and have these expectations been met?

Ã¢ÂÂI think itÃ¢ÂÂs important to keep in mind that the institutional sector does not have an on/off switch,Ã¢ÂÂ said Katz. Ã¢ÂÂItÃ¢ÂÂs not like theyÃ¢ÂÂre either in or out. There are really a couple of different groups of institutions, some of them are a little bit more risk-averse, some of them less, and what we are seeing right now are less risk-averse players becoming the early adopters.Ã¢ÂÂ

The design requirements for crypto platforms are quite different from regular capital markets, Katz explained. On the pre-trade side of things, when compared to capital markets, the data being collected for crypto is a lot less reliable and has to be collected in multiple places and cleaned properly.ÃÂ

In terms of trading there are things like a treasury management aspect, so moving capital between different exchanges, which again is something that doesnÃ¢ÂÂt really exist in capital markets. While on the post-trade side, capital markets are much more secure and standardized.

Ã¢ÂÂI would say you donÃ¢ÂÂt have to be as defensive when youÃ¢ÂÂre building your platforms in capital markets as you do in crypto,Ã¢ÂÂ said Katz. Ã¢ÂÂThe precision that you need with every single trade, it calls for completely different system design.Ã¢ÂÂ

