Instil Bio Posts Wider Loss in Q2

Key Points Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 2025 were $(2.88), missing expectations by 15.2% compared to the $(2.50) estimate.

Total research and development spending jumped 130.6% to $6.7 million (GAAP), reflecting higher pipeline investment compared to Q2 2024.

Cash and investments declined to $103.6 million as of June 30, 2025, from $115.1 million as of December 31, 2024, with the company anticipating a runway beyond 2026.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Instil Bio (NASDAQ:TIL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing immunotherapies for cancer, released its second quarter 2025 earnings on August 13, 2025. The report highlighted ongoing pipeline investment but underscored a widening loss and higher research costs. Non-GAAP EPS was $(2.88), missing analysts’ average estimate of $(2.50) by $0.38. The firm did not report any revenue, consistent with its pre-commercial status. Overall, the quarter showed measured clinical progress, but the absence of new efficacy data and escalating costs signal a continued uphill climb for the company.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $(2.88) $(2.50) $(1.57) (83.4%) EPS (GAAP) $(3.24) $(2.29) (41.5%) Research and Development Expense $6.7 million $2.9 million 130.6% General and Administrative Expense $6.2 million $10.7 million (41.0%) Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash, Marketable Securities and Long-term Investments $103.6 million $115.1 million(as of December 31, 2024) (10.0%)

Business Overview and Recent Focus Areas

Instil Bio develops antibody-based therapies for cancer. Its key product candidate is AXN-2510/IMM2510, a "bispecific antibody" that targets solid tumor cancers by aiming at two proteins involved in immune evasion and tumor blood supply. The company’s goal is to advance this candidate and other in-licensed therapies toward clinical proof-of-concept and eventual regulatory approval.

Recent efforts have centered on moving '2510 further into clinical trials, expanding its pipeline through in-licensing strategies, and preserving capital wherever possible. Success for Instil Bio hinges on strong clinical data, progress through regulatory milestones, and prudent management of its cash reserves. Securing broad and strong intellectual property (IP) protection is also a top priority in order to sustain any future commercial edge.

Quarter in Review: Financial and Pipeline Developments

The company reported a widening loss, with both Non-GAAP and GAAP EPS deteriorating from Q2 2024. The Non-GAAP loss of $(2.88) per share lagged analyst expectations by 15.2%. Overall R&D costs—including both ongoing research and in-process acquisition expenses—totaled $16.7 million (GAAP), including a $10.0 million charge tied to in-licensing new therapeutic candidates, compared to just $2.9 million (GAAP) for Q2 2024.

Operating losses (GAAP) grew year over year in line with these higher costs. Loss from operations (GAAP) was $23.4 million, compared to $14.1 million in Q2 2024. Restructuring and impairment charges were $0.5 million for Q2 2025, reaching $16.6 million for the first half of 2025.

Despite heavier R&D spending, Instil Bio achieved a notable drop in general and administrative (G&A) costs compared to Q2 2024. G&A expenses (GAAP) fell from $10.7 million in Q2 2024 to $6.2 million. As of June 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, marketable securities, and long-term investments totaled $103.6 million, compared to $115.1 million as of December 31, 2024. Management projects this runway will last beyond 2026, assuming current spending patterns continue.

Key pipeline events included the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of the company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for '2510 in July. This greenlight enables the launch of a U.S.-based clinical trial, which the company expects to begin before the end of 2025. The quarter also saw the announcement of early trial data from a partner-run Phase 2 trial in China. However, the earnings release did not provide specific efficacy or safety outcomes from these studies, leaving limited visibility into the clinical program’s momentum. A poster presentation at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) World Conference on Lung Cancer in September is anticipated to give further updates.

The period also featured continued focus on intellectual property. Instil Bio maintains patent protection on its lead drug candidate, extending into 2040. This protection is critical for ensuring future exclusivity if the product reaches the market.

Outlook and What to Watch

Management did not offer new or specific financial guidance for the coming quarters or full year. The company directed attention to its cash reserves, projecting that its available funds are sufficient to support its operating plan beyond 2026.

Investors should keep a close eye on further clinical trial progress for '2510, regulatory interactions, and announcements at scientific conferences. Additional attention should focus on the company’s continued cost structure--especially R&D spending--and any signals around further pipeline acquisitions or strategic business changes that could affect its capital runway and risk profile. TIL does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 11, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.