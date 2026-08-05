Is INSP a Buy as Margins Improve but Reimbursement Risks Persist?

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. INSP offers investors a difficult trade-off. Its underpenetrated obstructive sleep apnea market, improving margins and financial flexibility support the long-term case.

Near-term execution remains less certain. Coding changes, prior-authorization delays and inconsistent Medicare reimbursement continue to restrain procedure volumes, making patience more appropriate than an aggressive entry.

Inspire’s Market Opportunity Remains Large

Management estimates the U.S. opportunity at more than $10 billion, with market penetration below 5%. More than 140,000 patients have received Inspire therapy, while over 1,500 physicians perform implants.

That adoption base leaves substantial room for expansion if access improves. ResMed Inc. RMD, a major provider of continuous positive airway pressure therapy, also serves the large sleep apnea market, underscoring both the demand opportunity and established competition.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Quote

INSP’s Balance Sheet Supports Patience

Inspire ended the second quarter with $320.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. The company had no debt, limiting near-term balance-sheet pressure during the reimbursement disruption.

Operating cash flow reached $36.1 million in the first half of 2026, compared with cash use of $4 million a year earlier. This liquidity gives Inspire room to fund patient-access programs, commercial execution and research.

Inspire V Improves the Economic Model

Inspire V represented the large majority of second-quarter implants and helped lift gross margin to 85.5%, up 150 basis points year over year. Its integrated respiratory sensor simplifies the implant procedure.

CMS has proposed raising 2027 Medicare facility reimbursement by about 12% for hospital outpatient procedures and 15% for ambulatory surgery centers. Those increases could improve procedure economics, but final rates are expected in November 2026.



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INSP’s Growth Case Still Has Friction

Coding and reimbursement disruption, including the WISeR prior-authorization program in six Medicare pilot states, reduced second-quarter revenues by about $40 million. Management expects a $120-$130 million full-year revenue impact.

Two Medicare Administrative Contractors still require a reduced-services modifier, creating uneven surgeon payments. Eli Lilly and Company LLY adds another variable because Zepbound is approved for moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea in adults with obesity, potentially affecting treatment sequencing.

Inspire’s Valuation Balances Risk and Opportunity

INSP trades at roughly 2.1X forward sales, below the sub-industry multiple of 5.1X and its five-year median of 7.1X. The discount recognizes the company’s weaker near-term growth visibility.

A durable re-rating likely requires improving U.S. procedure trends, more consistent reimbursement and evidence that patient-flow investments are converting demand into implants. Until then, the lower multiple alone does not remove execution risk.

INSP’s Scores Point to a Hold

The bottom line is that margin improvement, liquidity and a large addressable market support holding INSP, while reimbursement uncertainty limits the case for buying aggressively now.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its Growth Score of B and VGM Score of B recognize favorable growth characteristics, while its Value Score of C and Momentum Score of C indicate a more balanced setup. The scores support waiting for clearer operating momentum before taking a stronger view. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ResMed Inc. (RMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.