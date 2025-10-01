Markets
Insight Enterprises Announces Acquisition Of Inspire11

October 01, 2025 — 09:42 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Insight Enterprises (NSIT) announced its acquisition of Inspire11, a Chicago-based business transformation and technology delivery firm. Inspire11 helps organizations accelerate growth and scale their AI investments by uniting strategy, technology, and human-centered innovation to create lasting business impact.

Joyce Mullen, president and CEO of Insight, said: "Combining Inspire11's outcome-driven solutions approach with Insight's global scale and technical expertise will be the key to helping our clients unlock the true value of AI."

