Insiders Were Right: MKL Makes New 52-Week High

In trading on Thursday, shares of Markel Group Inc (Symbol: MKL) touched a new 52-week high of $1570.97/share. That's a 21.25% rise, or $275.32 per share from the 52-week low of $1295.65 set back on 11/02/2023. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased MKL stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, MKL has seen 4 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/03/2023 Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Chief Executive Officer 100 $1311.92 $131,192.00 11/03/2023 Mark Besca Director 50 $1316.90 $65,845.00 11/03/2023 A. Lynne Puckett Director 76 $1321.47 $100,431.72 11/08/2023 Lawrence A. Cunningham Director 21 $1320.81 $27,737.00 02/02/2024 A. Lynne Puckett Director 72 $1409.28 $101,468.16 02/02/2024 Lawrence A. Cunningham Director 30 $1407.76 $42,232.80 02/02/2024 Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Chief Executive Officer 100 $1414.74 $141,474.00

The chart below shows where MKL has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Thursday, MKL shares are changing hands at $1557.72/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

Ten Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than The Insiders Did »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TRKA

 CURM Options Chain

 PCSA market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.