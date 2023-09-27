Insiders Seeing Green With MLKN At New 52-Week High

In trading on Wednesday, shares of MillerKnoll Inc (Symbol: MLKN) touched a new 52-week high of $25.30/share. That's a 91.67% rise, or $12.1 per share from the 52-week low of $13.20 set back on 06/01/2023. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased MLKN stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, MLKN has seen 5 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/05/2023 Megan Lyon Chief Strategy Offcr 6,410 $15.60 $99,996.00 07/18/2023 Michael A. Volkema Director 13,584 $16.95 $230,246.08 07/18/2023 Michael R. Smith Director 1,200 $17.19 $20,628.96 07/18/2023 Mike C. Smith Director 4,000 $17.25 $68,988.00 07/17/2023 Lisa A. Kro Director 5,950 $16.80 $99,948.10

The chart below shows where MLKN has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, MLKN shares are changing hands at $24.70/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

Ten Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than The Insiders Did »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.