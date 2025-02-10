Insiders Buy the Holdings of PINK ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Agilon Health Inc (Symbol: AGL), which makes up 0.26% of the Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $365,541 worth of AGL, making it the #45 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AGL:
AGL — last trade: $3.33 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/12/2024
|Steven Sell
|CEO & President
|20,000
|$3.36
|$67,188
|12/09/2024
|Diana McKenzie
|Director
|20,000
|$2.25
|$44,962
|12/05/2024
|John William Wulf
|Director
|45,000
|$2.18
|$98,145
|12/13/2024
|Karen McLoughlin
|Director
|25,000
|$2.20
|$55,085
|12/11/2024
|Silvana Battaglia
|Director
|25,062
|$2.01
|$50,269
