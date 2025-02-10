Insiders Buy the Holdings of PINK ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Agilon Health Inc (Symbol: AGL), which makes up 0.26% of the Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $365,541 worth of AGL, making it the #45 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AGL:

AGL — last trade: $3.33 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/12/2024 Steven Sell CEO & President 20,000 $3.36 $67,188 12/09/2024 Diana McKenzie Director 20,000 $2.25 $44,962 12/05/2024 John William Wulf Director 45,000 $2.18 $98,145 12/13/2024 Karen McLoughlin Director 25,000 $2.20 $55,085 12/11/2024 Silvana Battaglia Director 25,062 $2.01 $50,269

