Insider Purchase: CFO of $ECBK Buys 217 Shares

Brandon Lavertu, the CFO of $ECBK, bought 217 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $3,129. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.4%. Following this trade, they now own 15,417 shares of this class of $ECBK stock.

$ECBK Insider Trading Activity

$ECBK insiders have traded $ECBK stock on the open market 103 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 103 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ECBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN A CITRANO (EVP and COO) has made 71 purchases buying 16,375 shares for an estimated $225,713 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRANDON LAVERTU (CFO) has made 32 purchases buying 8,122 shares for an estimated $114,736 and 0 sales.

$ECBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $ECBK stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

