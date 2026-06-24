Innodata vs. Workiva: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Innodata is seeing rapid growth as a key data engineering partner for AI companies.

Workiva maintains a dominant market position with its regulatory and sustainability reporting platform used by most of the Fortune 500.

There are risks to consider for both companies, but one could offer more upside over the long term.

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Are you looking for explosive AI-driven growth or a steady platform used by the world's largest corporations? Choosing between Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) and Workiva (NYSE:WK) requires balancing high-risk data engineering against established regulatory software.

Innodata specializes in preparing the massive data sets required to train modern artificial intelligence (AI) models. In contrast, Workiva provides a cloud-based environment that helps large enterprises manage complex financial and compliance reporting. While both serve elite corporate clients, their financial profiles and growth trajectories differ significantly.

The case for Innodata

Innodata operates as a global data engineering firm providing the human expertise and frameworks necessary for generative AI. The company serves many of the world's largest technology companies, including five of the "Magnificent Seven." However, its revenue remains highly concentrated, with one customer accounting for approximately 58% of total revenue in its most recent fiscal year. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as the loss of this single client would be devastating. This is especially true since contracts are often project-based and terminable with as little as 30 days' notice.

In fiscal 2025, revenue reached nearly $252 million, representing a 48% increase compared to the previous year. This growth is largely driven by the surging demand for high-quality data to power large language models among tech stocks. The company reported net income of approximately $32 million for the same period. Although net margin decreased slightly from 16.8% in 2024 to 12.8% in 2025, the company remains profitable as it scales its operations.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the company reported a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.1x, indicating it holds very little debt relative to its equity. The current ratio, which measures a company's ability to pay off short-term liabilities with short-term assets, stands at a healthy 2.7x. Free cash flow for the year was roughly $35 million, though you should look closely at the composition of that cash. Note that stock-based compensation (SBC) represented roughly 23.8% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for Workiva

Workiva provides a secure, collaborative platform that helps organizations connect data across finance, sustainability, and risk teams. It has a massive footprint, serving over 6,600 organizations, including more than 95% of the Fortune 100 entities. The company's business model is highly predictable, with approximately 92% of its revenue coming from recurring subscription and support fees. This stability is bolstered by a strong net retention rate of nearly 112.8%, suggesting that existing customers continue to spend more on the platform over time.

For fiscal 2025, revenue grew by nearly 20% to $884 million. Despite consistent double-digit revenue growth, the company reported a net loss of approximately $26 million for the year. However, this was an improvement from the net loss of $55.0 million seen in 2024. The net margin improved from-7.5% to-3.0% over that period, indicating a clear trend toward potential bottom-line profitability.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, Workiva's debt-to-equity ratio was -145x, indicating that its total liabilities exceeded its shareholders’ equity. The company maintained a current ratio of roughly 1.6x, indicating it still has enough short-term assets to cover its immediate obligations. Free cash flow for the year was strong at nearly $138 million. You should be aware that stock-based compensation represented roughly 87.8% of operating cash flow, meaning reported cash generation is heavily inflated by this non-cash add-back.

Risk profile comparison

Innodata faces significant risks due to its extreme reliance on a single customer for more than half of its annual revenue. Any shift in that client's AI strategy or a decision to move data engineering in-house could lead to a rapid decline in sales. Furthermore, its global operations in regions such as the Philippines and India expose it to geopolitical instability and complex international labor laws, including ongoing litigation in the Philippines with potential liabilities of approximately $5.6 million.

Workiva operates in a highly fragmented market and faces competition from large, diversified providers such as Oracle. Its business is also closely tied to regulatory requirements; if government agencies simplify financial or sustainability reporting standards, demand for Workiva's specialized platform could decline. Additionally, because the platform serves as a repository for sensitive corporate financial data, any cybersecurity breach could cause significant reputational damage. The company must also successfully monetize its new AI features to maintain its competitive edge against niche software vendors.

Valuation comparison

Workiva appears significantly more affordable based on future earnings estimates and sales multiples, while Innodata commands a steep premium due to its rapid growth in the AI sector.

Metric Innodata Workiva Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 88.5x 16.3x 37.6x P/S ratio 12.4x 3.0x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

AI is driving enormous demand for chips and components going into data centers. But data cleaning is also essential and accounts for a high percentage of the cost of AI training. This is a significant opportunity for Innodata, though there are risks to consider.

The stock trades at a high multiple of sales and expected earnings. This adds to the risk of being dependent on one customer. The upside is that it is seeing significant revenue growth, and management is making progress to serve more customers. Revenue from other big customers increased by 453% year over year last quarter.

Workiva is also a high-risk for investors. It is not growing revenue as quickly as Innodata and carries significant debt. Both companies have recently started reporting a profit, but have an inconsistent history.

There is no clear winner here, but I would favor Innodata despite its higher valuation and customer concentration risk. AI is not going away, and that’s going to drive more demand for data cleaning services. Over the long term, Innodata may have significant room to grow, as reflected in its faster revenue growth rate.

However, investors should closely monitor its customer diversification efforts. If Innodata fails to significantly expand beyond the one large customer, that would be a red flag. As long as it makes progress in winning new customers, the stock could offer attractive returns.

Should you buy stock in Innodata right now?

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John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Oracle and Workiva. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.