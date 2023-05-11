Innergex Renewable Energy (INGXF) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 17, 2023.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innergex Renewable Energy. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INGXF is 0.57%, a decrease of 7.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.66% to 15,924K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Innergex Renewable Energy is 14.34. The forecasts range from a low of 11.16 to a high of $18.56. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of 0.00.

The projected annual revenue for Innergex Renewable Energy is 944MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,044K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,059K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGXF by 8.67% over the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 1,766K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,573K shares, representing an increase of 10.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGXF by 10.49% over the last quarter.

NALFX - New Alternatives Fund Shares holds 1,250K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares, representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGXF by 8.36% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,174K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,146K shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGXF by 17.84% over the last quarter.

ECOAX - Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund A Class holds 802K shares. No change in the last quarter.

