News & Insights

Markets
INMD

InMode Boosts FY23 Adj. EPS Outlook

January 16, 2024 — 07:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Based on preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 on Tuesday, medical technology firm InMode Ltd. (INMD) currently expects adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter in a range of $0.68 to $0.69 per share on revenues between $126.0 million and $126.5 million.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.63 per share on revenues of $128.36 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.54 to $2.55 per share on revenues between $491.3 million and $491.8 million. Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $2.47 to $2.50 per share on revenues between $485 million and $495 million.

The Street is currently looking for earnings of $2.49 per share on revenues of $493.60 million for the year.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $495 million to $505 million. Analysts expect revenues of $524.18 million for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INMD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.