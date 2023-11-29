Ingredion Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for INGR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ingredion Inc (Symbol: INGR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $102.34, changing hands as low as $101.62 per share. Ingredion Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, INGR's low point in its 52 week range is $89.54 per share, with $113.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.66.
