INGR or DANOY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Food - Miscellaneous sector might want to consider either Ingredion (INGR) or Danone (DANOY). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Right now, both Ingredion and Danone are sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

INGR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.34, while DANOY has a forward P/E of 20.04. We also note that INGR has a PEG ratio of 1.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DANOY currently has a PEG ratio of 6.49.

Another notable valuation metric for INGR is its P/B ratio of 2.24. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, DANOY has a P/B of 2.98.

Based on these metrics and many more, INGR holds a Value grade of A, while DANOY has a Value grade of C.

Both INGR and DANOY are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that INGR is the superior value option right now.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

