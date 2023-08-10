ING Groep N.V. - ADR (ING) Declares $0.38 Dividend

ING Groep N.V. - ADR said on August 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.38 per share ($0.77 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.43 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 14, 2023 will receive the payment on August 21, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.26%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.43%, the lowest has been 6.31%, and the highest has been 20.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.64 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.58 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 368 funds or institutions reporting positions in ING Groep N.V. - ADR. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ING is 0.13%, an increase of 4.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.58% to 161,273K shares. The put/call ratio of ING is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.66% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for ING Groep N.V. - ADR is 17.41. The forecasts range from a low of 13.85 to a high of $20.85. The average price target represents an increase of 19.66% from its latest reported closing price of 14.55.

The projected annual revenue for ING Groep N.V. - ADR is 20,740MM, a decrease of 9.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.44.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 55,096K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,466K shares, representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ING by 9.96% over the last quarter.

MUFG Securities EMEA holds 12,541K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 8,012K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,530K shares, representing an increase of 6.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ING by 1.03% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 6,956K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,793K shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ING by 1.43% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 6,580K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,012K shares, representing an increase of 39.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ING by 63.21% over the last quarter.

ING Groep N.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The ING Group is a Dutch multinational banking and financial services corporation headquartered in Amsterdam. Its primary businesses are retail banking, direct banking, commercial banking, investment banking, wholesale banking, private banking, asset management, and insurance services.

