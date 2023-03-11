Information Services Group (III) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Information Services Group said on March 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.16 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 17, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 20, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.20%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.20%, the lowest has been 1.26%, and the highest has been 8.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.93 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.52 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 93.80% Upside

As of March 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Information Services Group is $9.69. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 93.80% from its latest reported closing price of $5.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Information Services Group is $305MM, an increase of 6.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 267 funds or institutions reporting positions in Information Services Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to III is 0.06%, a decrease of 36.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.62% to 30,747K shares. The put/call ratio of III is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Private Capital Management holds 4,123K shares representing 8.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,057K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in III by 7.81% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,920K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,991K shares, representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in III by 13.41% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,686K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,800K shares, representing a decrease of 6.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in III by 12.46% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,474K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,624K shares, representing a decrease of 10.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in III by 21.02% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,237K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,262K shares, representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in III by 11.13% over the last quarter.

Information Services Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.