Indosat (PTITF) Declares $255.70 Dividend

Indosat said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $255.70 per share. Previously, the company paid $248.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $0.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 63,925.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Indosat. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTITF is 0.06%, a decrease of 31.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.37% to 59,190K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.86% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Indosat is 0.56. The forecasts range from a low of 0.33 to a high of $0.79. The average price target represents an increase of 38.86% from its latest reported closing price of 0.40.

The projected annual revenue for Indosat is 46,250,477MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 373.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,840K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,858K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,970K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTITF by 20.52% over the last quarter.

DEM - WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund N holds 4,959K shares.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,834K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,156K shares, representing a decrease of 6.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTITF by 25.73% over the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,996K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,576K shares, representing an increase of 10.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTITF by 21.20% over the last quarter.

