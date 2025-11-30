Markets

Indian Shares Open Higher On Q2 GDP Surprise

November 30, 2025 — 11:17 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Monday after data showed the Indian economy grew at the fastest pace in six quarters during the three months to September, defying expectations for a modest slowdown.

GDP grew 8.2 percent year-on-year following a 7.8 percent expansion in the June quarter, according to preliminary data from the statistics ministry. Economists had forecast a slower growth of 7.3 percent. In same quarter of the previous year, growth was 5.6 percent.

The latest pace of growth was the strongest since the March quarter of 2024, when the economy grew 8.4 percent.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 384 points, or half a percent, at 86,090 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index rose by 100 points, or 0.4 percent, to 26,303.

Among the top gainers, SBI, Eternal, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Adani Ports climbed 1-2 percent.

Lenskart Solutions rallied 3.6 percent after delivering robust second-quarter results.

NCC gained 1 percent after winning orders worth Rs. 2,792 crore in November. Tejas Networks soared 4.4 percent on winning a Rs. 85 crore order from the Ministry of Communications.

JK Tyre surged 3 percent after it set December 24 as the record date for allotting shares as part of its merger with Cavendish Industries.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.