Indian Shares Likely To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - Marginally higher GIFT Nifty points to a positive start for Indian shares on Wednesday.

Tata Power has announced that its energy arm has received a letter of award for a 200 MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy project with SJVN.

Siemens reported fourth-quarter consolidated revenue of Rs 5,808 crore, up 25% compared to the revenue it posted a year ago. Net profit dropped 12% year-on-year to Rs 571 crore in the fourth quarter.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. announced Tuesday that its Rs 17,000-crore share buyback programme will open on December 1 and close on December 7.

After moving along the unchanged line, with stocks swinging between gains and losses till well past noon on Tuesday, the benchmark indices Sensex and the Nifty50 climbed higher in the final ninety minutes of the session to eventually end on a firm note.

The BSE benchmark Sensex, which climbed to 66,256.20 in the final hour, ended with a gain of 204.16 points or 0.31% at 66,174.20. The broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange settled at 19,889.70, gaining 95 points or 0.48%.

On Wall Street, stocks ended modestly higher on Tuesday on optimism the Fed is done rising interest rates.

The Dow, gaining about 0.2%, reached its best closing level in well over three months. The Nasdaq climbed 0.3%, while the S&P 500 inched up 0.1%.

Asian stocks are turning in a mixed performance today.

