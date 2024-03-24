Indian Markets Closed For Holi

(RTTNews) - Indian markets remain closed today to celebrate Holi, the festival of colors.

Domestic markets will only have three trading sessions this week as exchanges will also be closed on Friday for Good Friday.

The truncated week may see considerable volatility on eve of upcoming F&O expiry and the release of several economic reports, including readings on current account balance, core sector output and fiscal deficit balance.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty eked out marginal gains last week despite FPIs being net sellers for the week to the tune of $314 million.

Asian markets traded mixed this morning as investors looked ahead to the release of U.S. and European inflation data for fresh clues on the rate outlook.

The yuan edged higher after China's central bank set a stronger-than-expected daily reference rate for the currency.

The dollar hit a fresh four-month high against the Japanese yen after a top currency official warned the recent movements of dollar-yen rates are "not in line with fundamentals."

Gold rebounded after falling from record highs last week following Atlanta Fed President Bostic's comment that he anticipated just one rate cut this year.

Oil traded up on the back of Ukraine's attacks on Russian refineries and data showing a fall in U.S. rig counts.

U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday but scored strong weekly gains as Treasury yields hit one-week lows on dovish Fed commentary.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.2 percent to notch a record closing high while the S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent and the Dow dropped 0.8 percent.

European stocks also ended mixed on Friday after a week full of central bank meetings in Asia, Europe and the United States.

The pan European STOXX 600 ended flat with a negative bias. The German DAX inched up 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.6 percent while France's CAC 40 shed 0.3 percent.

