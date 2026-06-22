Indian Market May Open Flat Or With Slightly Negative Bias

(RTTNews) - Marginally higher GIFT Nifty, weak Asian stocks and the overnight negative close on Wall Street point to a flat or somewhat lower opening for Indian shares Tuesday morning.

The focus will be on oil prices, PMI data and geopolitical news.

On the Indian economic front, S&P Global's data on manufacturing and services sector activity in India for the month of June is due today.

India's HSBC Manufacturing PMI had climbed to a three-month high of 55.0 in May, advancing from 54.7 a month earlier. The Services PMI was revised higher to 59.8 in May from the preliminary estimate of 58.9 and a final reading of 58.8 in April.

BEL will be in focus after the company said it has bagged orders worth Rs 1,081 crore since May 2025.

On the geopolitical front, despite the reported "encouraging progress" in US-Iran negotiations, there is still some uncertainty about an end to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday "I will do what I have to do" if Iran does not stick to its agreement with ?Washington. "If Iran ?doesn't ?live up to their agreement, or if they're not behaving, I will ?do what I have to do," Trump told reporters.

The Indian stock market, which snapped a five-day winning streak on Friday, rebounded and closed higher on Monday, lifted by gains in technology, healthcare and oil sectors.

The mood in the market remained positive amid reports of progress in US-Iran peace talks. Additionally, weak oil prices eased concerns about inflation.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up by 291.17 points or 0.38% at 77,094.07, while the National Stock Exchange's Nifty50 settled with a gain of 89.80 points or 0.37% at 24,102.90.

Asian markets are mostly lower today. The Japanese market's benchmark Nikkei 225 is down more than 1%, and South Korea's KOSPI is plunging nearly 5%. Hong Kong, Shanghai, Australia and Malaysia are also weak, while Singapore and New Zealand are modestly higher.

On Wall Street, stocks moved mostly lower on Monday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq showed a significant move to the downside after shares of SpaceX (SPCX) plummeted by over 16%.

The Nasdaq closed down 351.33 points or 1.3% at 26,166.60. The S&P 500 fell 27.79 points or 0.4% to 7,472.79, while the Dow bucked the downtrend and rose 148.01 points or 0.3% to 51,712.71.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.