India ETFs Are Booming; Here's Why

(1:15) - Will India Be The Investment Destination For 2024?

(6:05) - The Digitization of India: What Should Investors Be Looking For?

(17:55) - India Internet & Ecommerce ETF: INQQ

(29:15) - Will We See The Negative Sentiment Change For China Investments Anytime Soon?

(37:30) - Will India Become The New China?

(44:50) - Episode Roundup: INQQ, EMQQ, INDA, EPI

Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Kevin Carter, founder of EMQQ Global, about investing in India, a market that he believes is the 'perfect' emerging opportunity for investors now.

India remains the fastest-growing major economy, with growth estimated at 6.7% in 2023 and projected to be 6.5% in 2024, according to the latest update from the IMF’s World Economic Outlook.

The country is emerging as a clear beneficiary of China's economic downturn as many large multinationals continue to explore alternatives to China amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Apple AAPL is expanding its manufacturing presence in India, while Nvidia NVDA recently announced partnerships with Indian conglomerates, Tata Group and Reliance Industries, in the field of artificial intelligence.

Indian stocks have significantly outperformed China’s in the past few years. The Chinese economy continues to stumble, and the real estate market is in crisis. Furthermore, it appears that the regulatory crackdown on tech companies isn't over yet.

In the past five years, India has witnessed amazing progress in digitization, thanks mainly to the Aadhaar digital ID scheme and the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) payments system.

The India Internet & E-commerce ETF INQQ holds promising companies poised to benefit from the digital boom. It is up over 38% over the past year.

The WisdomTree India Earnings ETF EPI holds profitable companies in the Indian equity market. It has significantly outperformed the iShares MSCI India ETF INDA, the most popular product in the space, over the long term due to its focus on higher-quality firms.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of the ETF Spotlight and remember to subscribe! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WisdomTree India Earnings ETF (EPI): ETF Research Reports

iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA): ETF Research Reports

India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (INQQ): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.