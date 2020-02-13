INDB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Independent Bank Corp (Symbol: INDB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.80, changing hands as high as $77.36 per share. Independent Bank Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INDB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INDB's low point in its 52 week range is $62.33 per share, with $87.644 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.27.

