Incyte Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Is a Beat in the Cards?

We expect Incyte Corporation INCY to surpass expectations when it reports second-quarter 2025 earnings on July 29, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $1.15 billion, while the same for earnings is pinned at $1.40 per share.

Let’s see how things might have shaped up before the announcement.

Factors Likely to Influence INCY's Q2 Results

Incyte primarily derives product revenues from the sales of its lead drug, Jakafi (ruxolitinib), in the United States, as well as from the sales of other marketed drugs. Its momentum is likely to have continued on the back of strong Jakafi sales, a first-in-class JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor, in all approved indications (polycythemia vera, myelofibrosis and refractory acute graft-versus-host disease [GvHD]). However, competition from other drugs may have limited the sales growth potential to some extent.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Jakafi's second-quarter sales is pegged at $744 million.

Incyte also earns product royalty revenues from Novartis NVS for the commercialization of Jakafi in ex-U.S. markets.

While Incyte markets Jakafi in the United States, Novartis markets the same drug as Jakavi outside the United States. INCY is expected to have received higher royalties from NVS in the to-be-reported quarter on higher Jakavi sales.

Novartis reported solid performance of Jakavi in the second quarter of 2025, with sales of the drug witnessing an 8% increase on a constant currency basis. Hence, royalties from the same are likely to have been higher.

Year to date, shares of Incyte have risen 2.4% against the industry’s decline of 0.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Incyte also receives royalties from the sales of Tabrecta (capmatinib), which is approved for treating adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. NVS has exclusive worldwide development and commercialization rights to Tabrecta.

In the to-be-reported quarter, INCY expects growth in Opzelura sales to be driven by continued growth in new patient starts and refills in the United States and increased contribution from the EU.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Opzelura’s second-quarter sales is pegged at $149 million.

While Jakafi’s sales and royalties are the key catalysts for Incyte’s revenue growth, sales of other drugs like Minjuvi, Pemazyre and Iclusig and Olumiant’s royalties from Eli Lilly are also likely to have contributed to Incyte’s top line. In 2024, the company entered into an asset purchase agreement with MorphoSys AG. This gave Incyte exclusive global rights to tafasitamab, a humanized Fc-modified CD19-targeting immunotherapy marketed in the United States (as Monjuvi) and outside the country (as Minjuvi).

In May, the FDA approved Monjuvi for a new cancer indication. The regulatory body approved Monjuvi in combination with Rituxan (rituximab) and Revlimid (lenalidomide) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma, a type of slow-growing blood cancer. The label expansion of the drug is likely to have boosted sales of the drug.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Iclusig, Minjuvi and Pemazyre’s second-quarter sales is pegged at $28.99 million, $34.25 million and $20.24 million, respectively. Incremental sales from Zynyz, too, are expected to have boosted Incyte’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.

Incyte and partner Syndax Pharmaceuticals obtained FDA approval for axatilimab-csfr, an anti-CSF-1R antibody, for the treatment of GVHD after the failure of at least two prior lines of systemic therapy in adult and pediatric patients weighing at least 40 kg. The candidate was approved under the brand name Niktimvo. The drug is Incyte’s second approved treatment for chronic GvHD (third-line) and was launched in the United States during the first quarter of 2025. Niktimvo recorded $13.6 million in sales in the last reported quarter, following its launch.

Investors will be keen to get further updates on the ongoing launch activities for Niktimvo and its sales performance during the upcoming earnings announcement.

Per management, 2025 is poised to be a transformational year for INCY, with several potential near-term launches and several clinical milestones expected.Higher research and development expenses, as well as increased selling and general and administrative costs, are likely to have escalated operating expenses in the second quarter.

INCY's Earnings Surprise History

Incyte has a disappointing history of earnings surprises. The company beat on earnings in one of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining three occasions, delivering an average negative surprise of 82.37%. In the last reported quarter, INCY posted an earnings surprise of 14.85%.

Incyte Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Incyte Corporation price-eps-surprise | Incyte Corporation Quote

Earnings Whispers for INCY Stock

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for INCY this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here, as you will see below.

INCY’s Earnings ESP: Incyte’s Earnings ESP is +1.43% as the Most Accurate Estimate currently stands at $1.42, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate, which is pegged at $1.40. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

INCY’s Zacks Rank: INCY has a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

