IMTE Receives Nasdaq Compliance Warning

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) has reported receiving a Deficiency Letter from Nasdaq for not filing its annual report on time, thus falling out of compliance with Nasdaq’s Listing Rule. The company plans to submit a Compliance Plan to regain compliance and has until mid-July to do so, with the possibility of an extension until November. Despite this setback, the company’s shares remain listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

