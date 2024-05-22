News & Insights

Stocks

IMTE Receives Nasdaq Compliance Warning

May 22, 2024 — 09:59 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Integrated Media Technology (IMTE) has released an update.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) has reported receiving a Deficiency Letter from Nasdaq for not filing its annual report on time, thus falling out of compliance with Nasdaq’s Listing Rule. The company plans to submit a Compliance Plan to regain compliance and has until mid-July to do so, with the possibility of an extension until November. Despite this setback, the company’s shares remain listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

For further insights into IMTE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IMTE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.