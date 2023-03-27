Implied VOOV Analyst Target Price: $161

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (Symbol: VOOV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $161.05 per unit.

With VOOV trading at a recent price near $140.95 per unit, that means that analysts see 14.26% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VOOV's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO), Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL), and Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN). Although BIO has traded at a recent price of $460.78/share, the average analyst target is 36.00% higher at $626.67/share. Similarly, CRL has 34.06% upside from the recent share price of $193.79 if the average analyst target price of $259.80/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting NDSN to reach a target price of $251.83/share, which is 19.95% above the recent price of $209.95. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BIO, CRL, and NDSN:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF VOOV $140.95 $161.05 14.26% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc BIO $460.78 $626.67 36.00% Charles River Laboratories International Inc. CRL $193.79 $259.80 34.06% Nordson Corp. NDSN $209.95 $251.83 19.95%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.