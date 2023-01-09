Implied VONE Analyst Target Price: $204

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (Symbol: VONE), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $204.49 per unit.

With VONE trading at a recent price near $176.58 per unit, that means that analysts see 15.81% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VONE's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (Symbol: DNB), SmartSheet Inc (Symbol: SMAR), and Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN). Although DNB has traded at a recent price of $12.64/share, the average analyst target is 30.17% higher at $16.45/share. Similarly, SMAR has 25.98% upside from the recent share price of $36.46 if the average analyst target price of $45.93/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting FIVN to reach a target price of $79.42/share, which is 17.00% above the recent price of $67.88. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of DNB, SMAR, and FIVN:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF VONE $176.58 $204.49 15.81% Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc DNB $12.64 $16.45 30.17% SmartSheet Inc SMAR $36.46 $45.93 25.98% Five9, Inc FIVN $67.88 $79.42 17.00%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

