Implied VO Analyst Target Price: $280

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (Symbol: VO), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $279.60 per unit.

With VO trading at a recent price near $252.81 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.60% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VO's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are (Symbol: OLPX), Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), and QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS). Although OLPX has traded at a recent price of $26.75/share, the average analyst target is 32.54% higher at $35.45/share. Similarly, BURL has 19.58% upside from the recent share price of $293.37 if the average analyst target price of $350.80/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting QS to reach a target price of $36.20/share, which is 19.39% above the recent price of $30.32. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of OLPX, BURL, and QS:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF VO $252.81 $279.60 10.60% OLPX $26.75 $35.45 32.54% Burlington Stores Inc BURL $293.37 $350.80 19.58% QuantumScape Corp QS $30.32 $36.20 19.39%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

