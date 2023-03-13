Implied UPRO Analyst Target Price: $38

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the ProShares UltraPro S&P500 ETF (Symbol: UPRO), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $37.74 per unit.

With UPRO trading at a recent price near $32.43 per unit, that means that analysts see 16.38% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of UPRO's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW), Sempra (Symbol: SRE), and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG). Although SHW has traded at a recent price of $214.10/share, the average analyst target is 18.82% higher at $254.39/share. Similarly, SRE has 17.69% upside from the recent share price of $144.11 if the average analyst target price of $169.60/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting CMG to reach a target price of $1824.69/share, which is 17.67% above the recent price of $1550.71. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of SHW, SRE, and CMG:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target ProShares UltraPro S&P500 ETF UPRO $32.43 $37.74 16.38% Sherwin-Williams Co SHW $214.10 $254.39 18.82% Sempra SRE $144.11 $169.60 17.69% Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG $1550.71 $1824.69 17.67%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

