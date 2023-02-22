Implied RWK Analyst Target Price: $104

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (Symbol: RWK), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $104.41 per unit.

With RWK trading at a recent price near $93.94 per unit, that means that analysts see 11.14% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of RWK's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Light & Wonder Inc (Symbol: LNW), Brixmor Property Group Inc (Symbol: BRX), and Highwoods Properties, Inc. (Symbol: HIW). Although LNW has traded at a recent price of $62.62/share, the average analyst target is 11.79% higher at $70.00/share. Similarly, BRX has 11.76% upside from the recent share price of $22.37 if the average analyst target price of $25.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting HIW to reach a target price of $30.88/share, which is 11.70% above the recent price of $27.64. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of LNW, BRX, and HIW:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF RWK $93.94 $104.41 11.14% Light & Wonder Inc LNW $62.62 $70.00 11.79% Brixmor Property Group Inc BRX $22.37 $25.00 11.76% Highwoods Properties, Inc. HIW $27.64 $30.88 11.70%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

