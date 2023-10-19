Implied OIH Analyst Target Price: $397

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Oil Services ETF (Symbol: OIH), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $397.32 per unit.

With OIH trading at a recent price near $349.27 per unit, that means that analysts see 13.76% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of OIH's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN), Tenaris SA (Symbol: TS), and ChampionX Corp (Symbol: CHX). Although PTEN has traded at a recent price of $13.82/share, the average analyst target is 32.47% higher at $18.31/share. Similarly, TS has 28.27% upside from the recent share price of $33.39 if the average analyst target price of $42.83/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting CHX to reach a target price of $39.69/share, which is 14.64% above the recent price of $34.62. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of PTEN, TS, and CHX:

Combined, PTEN, TS, and CHX represent 14.75% of the Oil Services ETF. Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Oil Services ETF OIH $349.27 $397.32 13.76% Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. PTEN $13.82 $18.31 32.47% Tenaris SA TS $33.39 $42.83 28.27% ChampionX Corp CHX $34.62 $39.69 14.64%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.