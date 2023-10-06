Implied LRGF Analyst Target Price: $51

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (Symbol: LRGF), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $51.43 per unit.

With LRGF trading at a recent price near $42.86 per unit, that means that analysts see 20.00% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of LRGF's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX), Amdocs Ltd. (Symbol: DOX), and Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK). Although LPX has traded at a recent price of $53.78/share, the average analyst target is 35.97% higher at $73.12/share. Similarly, DOX has 26.60% upside from the recent share price of $83.73 if the average analyst target price of $106.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting DECK to reach a target price of $606.71/share, which is 22.19% above the recent price of $496.55. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of LPX, DOX, and DECK:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF LRGF $42.86 $51.43 20.00% Louisiana-Pacific Corp LPX $53.78 $73.12 35.97% Amdocs Ltd. DOX $83.73 $106.00 26.60% Deckers Outdoor Corp. DECK $496.55 $606.71 22.19%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

