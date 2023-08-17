Implied IUSG Analyst Target Price: $110

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (Symbol: IUSG), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $110.25 per unit.

With IUSG trading at a recent price near $96.75 per unit, that means that analysts see 13.96% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IUSG's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR), VICI Properties Inc (Symbol: VICI), and Cirrus Logic Inc (Symbol: CRUS). Although CFR has traded at a recent price of $97.71/share, the average analyst target is 25.65% higher at $122.77/share. Similarly, VICI has 24.68% upside from the recent share price of $29.81 if the average analyst target price of $37.17/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting CRUS to reach a target price of $96.11/share, which is 22.95% above the recent price of $78.17. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CFR, VICI, and CRUS:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF IUSG $96.75 $110.25 13.96% Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CFR $97.71 $122.77 25.65% VICI Properties Inc VICI $29.81 $37.17 24.68% Cirrus Logic Inc CRUS $78.17 $96.11 22.95%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

