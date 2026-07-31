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Imperial Oil Q2 Profit More Than Doubles

July 31, 2026 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO.TO), a Canadian integrated energy company, on Friday reported sharply higher second-quarter profit, driven by stronger revenue.

Net income increased to C$2.190 billion or C$4.52 per share from C$949 million or C$1.86 per share a year earlier.

Total revenues and other income rose to C$16.062 billion from C$11.232 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Cash flows from operating activities increased to C$2.704 billion from C$1.465 billion a year earlier.

Upstream production averaged 414,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, down from 427,000 barrels per day in the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to lower volumes at Kearl and Syncrude.

Refinery throughput averaged 331,000 barrels per day, compared with 376,000 barrels per day a year earlier.

On the Toronto Stock Exchange, Imperial Oil shares closed at C$180.84 on Thursday, down 0.07%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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