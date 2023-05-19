Imperial Brands (IMBBF) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Imperial Brands said on May 16, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.86 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.49 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 431 funds or institutions reporting positions in Imperial Brands. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 4.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMBBF is 0.51%, a decrease of 5.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.18% to 240,614K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Imperial Brands is 30.80. The forecasts range from a low of 25.15 to a high of $45.91. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of 0.00.

The projected annual revenue for Imperial Brands is 9,735MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.02.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 38,224K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 24,017K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,458K shares, representing an increase of 31.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMBBF by 32.07% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 18,411K shares. No change in the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 17,061K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,410K shares, representing an increase of 15.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMBBF by 13.47% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,479K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,596K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMBBF by 13.07% over the last quarter.

