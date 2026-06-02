Markets
IMO

IMO Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/4/26

June 02, 2026 — 10:14 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/4/26, Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.87, payable on 7/1/26. As a percentage of IMO's recent stock price of $123.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Imperial Oil Ltd to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when IMO shares open for trading on 6/4/26.

IMO+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IMO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.82% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Imperial Oil Ltd 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, IMO's low point in its 52 week range is $70.99 per share, with $139.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $123.03.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, IMO makes up 1.88% of the Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (Symbol: IDVO) which is trading higher by about 0.7% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding IMO).

In Tuesday trading, Imperial Oil Ltd shares are currently up about 2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further IMO Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
IMO Videos-> Funds Holding IMO-> Alphabetical List of All Hedge Funds-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IMO
IDVO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.