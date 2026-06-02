IMO Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/4/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/4/26, Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.87, payable on 7/1/26. As a percentage of IMO's recent stock price of $123.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Imperial Oil Ltd to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when IMO shares open for trading on 6/4/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IMO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.82% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IMO's low point in its 52 week range is $70.99 per share, with $139.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $123.03.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, IMO makes up 1.88% of the Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (Symbol: IDVO) which is trading higher by about 0.7% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding IMO).

In Tuesday trading, Imperial Oil Ltd shares are currently up about 2% on the day.

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Further IMO Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.