IMO Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/4/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IMO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.82% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IMO's low point in its 52 week range is $70.99 per share, with $139.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $123.03.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, IMO makes up 1.88% of the Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (Symbol: IDVO) which is trading higher by about 0.7% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding IMO).
In Tuesday trading, Imperial Oil Ltd shares are currently up about 2% on the day.
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Further IMO Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.