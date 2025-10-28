Immatics N.V. (IMTX) Price Target Increased by 11.86% to 16.12

The average one-year price target for Immatics N.V. (NasdaqCM:IMTX) has been revised to $16.12 / share. This is an increase of 11.86% from the prior estimate of $14.41 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.56% from the latest reported closing price of $10.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immatics N.V.. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 19.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMTX is 0.17%, an increase of 19.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 97,303K shares. The put/call ratio of IMTX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 18,328K shares representing 15.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,677K shares , representing an increase of 19.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMTX by 42.20% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 12,030K shares representing 9.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,135K shares , representing an increase of 24.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMTX by 27.62% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 10,169K shares representing 8.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,276K shares , representing an increase of 28.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMTX by 46.16% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 9,383K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 6,970K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,910K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMTX by 12.06% over the last quarter.

