IMCB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the IMCB ETF (Symbol: IMCB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.13, changing hands as low as $61.05 per share. IMCB shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMCB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IMCB's low point in its 52 week range is $52.6769 per share, with $65.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.54.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.