ILTB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (Symbol: ILTB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.93, changing hands as high as $54.15 per share. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ILTB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ILTB's low point in its 52 week range is $46.54 per share, with $67.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.92.

