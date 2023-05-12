Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, where 5,900,000 units were destroyed, or a 0.9% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IJR, in morning trading today Sps Commerce is trading flat, and Comfort Systems Usa is up by about 1.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF, which lost 5,550,000 of its units, representing a 32.5% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of PXJ, in morning trading today Technipfmc is up about 0.1%, and Baker Hughes is higher by about 1.3%.

VIDEO: IJR, PXJ: Big ETF Outflows

